Papal peace pleas avoid mention of Russia

March 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his many pleas for peace in Ukraine, Pope Francis has carefully avoided mentioning Russia, a Vatican diplomat pointed out to the Catholic News Service.



Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has named Russia in his public statements, but the Pontiff—apparently determined to avoid any possible accusation of partiality—has not named the nation that began the military conflict.

