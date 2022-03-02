Catholic World News

US nuncio pays tribute to Communion and Liberation’s founder

March 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States since 2016, paid tribute to the Servant of God Luigi Giussani (1922-2005) in a Mass commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth.



“The method of Father Giussani, it seems to me, helps us to get to the root of the problems and questions facing the Church in the United States: the question of faith,” Archbishop Pierre preached. “It is a method which helps us to see and to embrace reality and which corresponds to our desire, to our urge for the Truth, which ultimately is an encounter with the person of Christ. It is a charism, a gift, that must be put at the service of the Church.”

