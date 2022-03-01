Catholic World News

Vatican prosecutors defend fraud trial

March 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On February 28, Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Diddi dismissed the objections made by defense attorneys as a “tempest in a teapot.”



“We reiterate that, after seven months of trial, we still do not have a full copy of the data contained in the electronic devices seized, contrary to what the promotor of justice (prosecutor) affirmed today,” countered Fabio Viglione, Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s attorney.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

