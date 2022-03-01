Catholic World News

EU bishops ‘deeply worried’ by invasion

March 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I wish to reiterate our fraternal closeness and solidarity with the people and institutions of Ukraine,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, the president of COMECE, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU. “Sharing Pope Francis’ feelings of anguish and concern, we appeal to Russian authorities to refrain from further hostile actions that would inflict even more suffering and disregard the principles of international law.”

