Catholic World News

Canonization cause for ‘Song of Scaffold’ Carmelite martyrs

February 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved a special cause for the canonization of the 16 Carmelite martyrs who died at Compiegne during the French Revolution, inspiring works such as The Song of the Scaffold and the Dialogue of the Carmelites.



The 16 Carmelites, who sang hymns as they were led to the guillotine, were beatified in 1903. At the request of the French bishops’ conference, agreed to a cause that would allow for “equipollent canonization”—a rare procedure in which the ordinary process is waived and the Pope declares the candidates saints, after an investigation by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!