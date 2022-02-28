Catholic World News

Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber

February 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Prosecutors in Indonesia, which has more Muslims than any other nation, are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Muhammad Kace, a convert to Christianity who is accused of insulting the founder of Islam.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!