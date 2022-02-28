Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch condemns the invasion of Ukraine

February 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch. He holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.



“Even in the most unfavorable circumstances, such as today, where the world community is following with horror Russia’s, beyond every sense of law and morality, military attack and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, an independent and sovereign state, or perhaps even more so now as the fiercest conflict since the time of World War II unfolds in Europe, in our neighborhood, we direct our prayers to the Lord Jesus, the Ruler of peace, asking Him with a fervent soul that He ‘will give strength to His people’ and ‘bless His people with peace,’” the Ecumenical Patriarch said in his statement.

