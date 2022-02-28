Catholic World News

Russia’s Catholic bishops call on leaders to end conflict with Ukraine

February 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Russia’s Catholic bishops said that leaders “will have to give a strict account of the military actions they have taken, for the course of centuries to come depends largely on their present decisions.”



“We call upon all the politicians on whom this decision depends to do decisively everything to end this conflict,” they continued. “This confrontation brings death and destruction and threatens the security of the entire world.”

