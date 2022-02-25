Catholic World News

Indian Catholics seek legal action against defamation

February 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Our priests and nuns have lodged more than 160 police complaints across the state against certain online, mainstream and social media platforms for portraying Catholic priests and nuns in a poor light,” said Father Michael Pulickal, secretary of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s commission for social harmony and vigilance.



The southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) is the home of two Eastern Catholic churches (the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church).

