Leading Polish prelate: ‘I strongly condemn the actions of Russia and Vladimir Putin’

February 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “In connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on behalf of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, I strongly condemn the actions of Russia and Vladimir Putin, recognizing them as an unacceptable and shameful act of barbarism, directed against the sovereignty and freedom of an independent state,” Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, said on February 24.



“At the same time, together with the entire Church in Poland, I express my solidarity with all Ukrainians, both in Poland and in Ukraine, assuring them of our closeness, prayers, and readiness to help them,” he continued. “In connection with the request of Pope Francis, I ask the bishops and all the faithful in the Church in Poland to observe Ash Wednesday as a day of fasting, prayer for peace, and solidarity with Ukraine.”



“I ask that, in every church and parish in Poland, we make fervent supplications for peace and for the Ukrainians, that the Lord may comfort their hearts in this dramatic situation. As the Church in Poland, we wish to provide our brothers and sisters with material help.”

