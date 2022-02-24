Catholic World News
Vatican astronomers make 2 new discoveries in space
February 24, 2022
Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Father Richard Boyle, SJ, discovered TNO 2021 XD7, and Father Richard D’Souza, SJ, helped discover Pontus, a previously undiscovered galaxy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
