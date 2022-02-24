Catholic World News

Pope’s’ cardinal advisers discuss role of women in the Church and the ‘Marian principle’

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis instituted the advisory Council of Cardinals in 2013. During their February 21-23, the cardinals discussed “the socio-political and ecclesial situation in their regions of origin,” as well as “the theme of synodality as a process of listening and discernment at the heart of the Church’s identity and the necessary conversion that this requires of clergy and laity.”



Sister Linda Pocher, FMA, spoke to the cardinals about “the role of women and the ‘Marian principle’ in the Church,” according to the Vatican press office.

