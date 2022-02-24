Catholic World News

Indian bishops campaign for Dalit Christians’ rights

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We know our Dalit Christian brothers and sisters are discriminated on the basis of their faith despite the fact that the Indian constitution is religion-neutral,” said Auxiliary Bishop Jacob Muricken of Pala.



Dalits, who were once more commonly known as “untouchables” (Encyclopaedia Britannica article), have been denied government benefits when they convert from Hinduism to Christianity or Isalm.

