Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I find it unacceptable when basic human dignity is ignored or exploited or sidelined,” Bishop Stephen Chow, SJ, said in his first interview since his installation in December.



“I’m not a diplomat; a bishop is not a diplomat,” he continued. “We need to be diplomatic at times. But our primary concern is to discern God’s will and to carry it out.”



“We have to work with the government and find whatever space we can,” he added. “But, in humility and a spirit of dialogue, we can still say what we think, as we are here as prophets.”

