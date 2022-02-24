Catholic World News

US bishops defend planned $28M Eucharistic Congress amid criticism

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops have approved a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in 2024 as part of their National Eucharistic Revival.



Budgeted expenses include “$9.945 million for audio-visual production and programming; $4.545 million for the general service contractor that will assemble the staging, build sets and provide decor elements, among other services; $2 million for electricity and internet; $1.385 million for event management; $1.039 million for use of the venues, Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.”

