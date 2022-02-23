Catholic World News

Zanchetta trial hears testimony of porn, intimidation

February 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Argentine court hearing sexual misconduct charges against Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta heard testimony from a priest who had seen pornographic images on the bishop’s phone, and from accusers who said that the bishop intimidated them.



The pornographic images found on Bishop Zanchetta’s phone were reported to Rome, but the bishop successfully persuaded Pope Francis that the images had been doctored.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!