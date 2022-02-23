Catholic World News

Colombia’s bishops decry abortion ruling

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Colombia have expressed their “perplexity and deep sadness” over a court ruling that allowed for legal abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.



The ruling, the bishops said, “jeopardizes the very foundation of our social order and the rule of law. Direct abortion is an immoral act and a violent practice contrary to life.”

