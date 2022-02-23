Catholic World News

French lawmakers approve broader abortion access

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The French National Assembly has approved a measure to allow legal abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. The existing law makes the practice illegal after the 12th week.



The bill, which passed by an overwhelming 135—49 vote, also allows midwives to perform surgical abortions.



An earlier version of the bill would have restricted the “conscience clause” protecting medical personnel who objected to abortion; but that provision was dropped before the measure came to a vote.

