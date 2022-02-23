Catholic World News

Armed group burns down Catholic college in Cameroon

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Central African nation of 27.7 million (map) is 32% Protestant, 30% Catholic, 21% Muslim, and 17% ethnic religionist. The Anglophone crisis there has displaced 700,000 people, and the college was burned down in an English-speaking separatist region.

