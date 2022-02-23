Catholic World News

Prelate calls on Somalians to put aside discord, combat terrorism

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It is clear that al-Shabaab, seeing the quarrel of the political class at the state and regional level, has decided to resume its activities,” Bishop Giorgio Bertin, Apostolic Administrator of Mogadishu, said of the jihadist group. “The correct response to these messages would be elections and the start of a political process of stable government.”

