Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It was heartbreaking to see hundreds of people shedding tears” following the destruction of a statue of Christ and Stations of the Cross, said Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore. “We only fear that many more such harsh, orchestrated and insensitive attacks are sure to happen in the coming days.”



The demolition took place in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map) with the consent of the local government; the archbishop has called upon the state’s government to protect Christians.

