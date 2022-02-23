Catholic World News

Group laments ‘persistent and constant abuse’ in Pakistan’s blasphemy legislation

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A study by the Lahore-based Centre for Social Justice found that since blasphemy legislation was introduced in 1987, “Muslims represent almost half of the victims, with 47.6%; Ahmadis are 33%; Christians, 14.4%; and Hindus, 2.2%.”



In 2021, there were 84 blasphemy cases in which “45 Muslims, 25 Ahmadis, 7 Christians, and 7 Hindus” were accused.

