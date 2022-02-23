Catholic World News

Gaza parish priest rebuilds from the rubble of war

February 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, an Argentine native, discusses the “calmer climate” in the Gaza Strip following the May 2021 escalation of tensions. “At night one no longer hears—at least for the moment—the military actions ... After 27 years of missionary work in the Middle East, I am convinced that a solution can be reached.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!