Catholic World News

Latin American prelates brief Pope on their ‘synod before the synod’

February 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Sixth Ecclesial Assembly of Latin America and the Caribbean, which took place last November, was the most significant Latin American bishops’ meeting since 2007. The assembly concluded with a renewed commitment to mission.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!