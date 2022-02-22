Catholic World News

Sri Lankan officials accused over Easter Sunday attacks acquitted

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500.



“There is no confidence in the current government and the Attorney General’s Department,” Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo said following the verdict. “We will not be able to get the truth and justice from this government”—a reference to the administration of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, both in office since 2019.

