Catholic World News

Pope assures traditionalist group: Latin Mass to continue

February 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on FSSP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has assured a traditionalist group that its members will be allowed to continue celebrating the Latin Mass.



Leaders of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) met with the Pontiff on February 4. The FFSP reports that a week later the Pope sent them a decree “confirming for the members of the Fraternity the right to use the liturgical books in force in 1962.”



The Pope’s motu proprio Traditiones Custodes and the subsequent clarification from the Congregation for Divine Worship, restricting the use of the traditional liturgy, did not directly impact the FSSP and other groups devoted specifically to the ancient liturgy. However, widespread rumors had suggested that these groups would be restricted by a forthcoming Vatican directive, to be released within weeks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!