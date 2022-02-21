Catholic World News

Chinese bishop, arrested in May, remains in custody

February 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang, China, who was taken into custody by police last May, has now been detained for nine months.



Under Chinese law, an individual cannot be kept in custody for more than three months without formal charges. But authorities have not announced any charges against the bishop, nor have they disclosed where he is being held.



Bishop Zhang—who is recognized by the Holy See, but not by the Chinese government—was arrested along with ten priests and ten seminarians. The others were released after “political sessions,” in which they were urged to accept the authority of the Patriotic Association.

