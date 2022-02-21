Catholic World News

South Sudan: a year after shooting of bishop-elect, nuncio weighs in on trial

February 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We have put trust in the judiciary system of South Sudan,” said Archbishop Hubertus van Megen, Apostolic Nuncio to South Sudan, on the trial of suspects in the shooting of Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare.



“The State is looking for justice; we as Church go for the way of reconciliation and forgiveness but these are like two different fields on which the game is played,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

