Pope to visually impaired: ‘One sees well only with the heart’

February 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On February 19, Pope Francis addressed members of the Voir Ensemble, a French Catholic association for the visually impaired.



“Today, unfortunately, we are used to perceiving only the exterior of things, the most superficial appearance,” the Pope said. Our culture affirms that people are worthy of interest in relation to their physical appearance, their clothing, their beautiful houses, their luxury cars, their social status, their wealth. As the Gospel teaches us, even today the sick or disabled, starting from their frailty, from their limitation, can be at the heart of the encounter: the encounter with Jesus, which opens up to life and faith, and which can build fraternal and solidarity-based relationships.”

