Nigerian prelate warns faithful against priest’s ministry, comments

February 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Valerian Okeke of Onitsha said that Father Magnus Ebere, a priest of the Society of Divine Vocations, is working in his diocese without his permission and that his “un-Christian statements” about ethnic groups “need to be publicly condemned.”

