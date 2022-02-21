Catholic World News

Pope: How sad it is when Christians think of waging war with each other

February 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made these remarks on February 20 during his Angelus address, in which he reflected on Luke 6:27-38, the Gospel reading of the day.

