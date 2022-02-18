Catholic World News

Beatification cause advances for Argentine Cardinal Pironio

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has issued a decree recognizing the “heroic virtue” of the late Argentine Cardinal Eduardo Pironio, making him eligible for beatification is a miracle is attributed to his intercession.



Born in 1920 and ordained in 1943, the future cardinal was named Bishop of Mar del Plata, Argentina, in 1972. In 1975— after receiving death threats during the rule of the country’s military junta— he was brought to Rome by Pope John Paul II to be prefect of the Congregation for Religious. He was made a cardinal and appointed president of the Pontifical Council for the Laity in 1984— in that role, organizing the first World Youth Day. He retired from his Vatican post in 1996, and died two years later.





