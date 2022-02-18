Catholic World News
Noted French priest, barred from ministry, attending Vatican forum
February 18, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Tony Anatrella, a French priest and therapist who has been barred from public ministry because of abuse charges, joined Vatican officials in a conference on priestly ministry this week.
Msgr. Anatrella, who once advised the Vatican on questions of abuse, was not invited to the meeting, Vatican officials said; he registered on his own initiative.
