Noted French priest, barred from ministry, attending Vatican forum

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Tony Anatrella, a French priest and therapist who has been barred from public ministry because of abuse charges, joined Vatican officials in a conference on priestly ministry this week.



Msgr. Anatrella, who once advised the Vatican on questions of abuse, was not invited to the meeting, Vatican officials said; he registered on his own initiative.

