Sisters of Charity Federation acknowledges congregations owned enslaved people

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph’s were founded by Mother Seton in the state of Maryland, where the labor of enslaved persons was fully integrated and foundational,” the insitutes of the Sisters of Charity Federation said in a letter. “Yet, while the institution of slavery and the exploitation of enslaved people was deeply engrained in the society and economy of the 19th century, this shameful historical reality does not diminish our profound regret and dismay today.”



“We, who follow in the footsteps of the original Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph’s and the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul in the United States, apologize and ask for forgiveness,” they added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

