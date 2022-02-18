Catholic World News

Cardinal Ouellet discusses role under Popes Benedict, Francis

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, PSS, 77, was appointed Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops in 2010.



“A pastor has to walk with the people,” he said. “We have to teach always the truth, but at the same time, to be attentive, to be compassionate and merciful. That’s what I’ve learned with Pope Francis, and I think it’s a plus.”



Asked about American priests who are critics of Pope Francis, he said he “did not want to address the specifics of the situation in the US Church,” but added, “Maybe they are not happy because he is not on their right political side. But their criteria is their politics. What we have to look for with the Pope is his missionary spirit.”

