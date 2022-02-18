Catholic World News

UK Jewish leader meets with Pope to demonstrate strong interreligious relationship

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, met with Pope Francis on February 16.



“The relationship between the Jewish and Catholic communities is of great significance and particularly in recent decades since Nostra Aetate, since when it has grown from strength to strength,” she said. “As faith communities, we will continue to build on this relationship and work together to further combat bigotry, protect religious freedoms and create bridges of understanding between our communities.’

