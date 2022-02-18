Catholic World News

Ukraine needs your solidarity, nation’s Catholic leader tells ambassadors

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, took part in a two-hour online meeting on February 16 with European ambassadors to the Holy See.



“Our church already has experience in serving during the war in eastern Ukraine and the occupied Crimea,” he said. “Our priests did not leave their people under any circumstances. Therefore, now when we see different diplomats and politicians leaving Kyiv, the principal position of our Church is to be with our people.”



“Disinformation causes a great damage to our country, its reputation, and economic development,” he added. “That is why I ask you to be the voice of the truth about Ukraine.”

