Catholic World News

Christian university students decline to meet with Myanmar government

February 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Myanmar Council of Churches (MCC) has withdrawn from a proposed meeting with leaders of the country’s military regime, after students protested that the meeting would suggest that the group “supports the army of Myanmar which carries out terrorist actions and inhuman acts against unarmed civilians.” The Catholic Church, which is not a member of the MCC, had not been invited to th emeeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!