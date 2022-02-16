Catholic World News

Statute of Christ demolished in India’s Karnataka state

February 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in India’s Karnataka state are protesting the demolition of a statue of Jesus Christ in the village of Gokunte. Local officials said that the statue—which had been in place for 18 years—was erected illegally on government-owned land. Christians countered that the legal claims were still under dispute, and said they had not been notified in advance of the demolition order.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!