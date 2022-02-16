Catholic World News

Italian Cardinal De Magistris dead at 95

February 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luigi De Magistris, the former head of the Apostolic Penitentiary, died on February 16 in Caligari, Italy, just a week short of his 96th birthday.



Born in Caligari, the future cardinal was trained in Rome and ordained as a priest for that diocese in 1952. He returned to Rome in 1957, and—after studies at the Lateran University—entered the service of the Holy See. He continued working at the Vatican—eventually rising to become Pro-Major Penitentiary—until his retirement in 2003. He was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis in 2015, at the age of 88, in recognition of his long Vatican service.



With the death of Cardinal De Magistris there are now 213 living members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 119 are eligible to vote in a papal conclave.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!