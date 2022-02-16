Catholic World News

Czech cardinal accuses Germany’s Cardinal Marx of betraying Pope Benedict

February 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Dominik Duka of Prague has accused Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich of “defaming and tarnishing” Benedict XVI’s reputation, following the publication of a report on the retired Pontiff’s handling of abuse cases while he was Archbishop of Munich (1977-1982). Cardinal Duka said that he “holds accountable the Archbishop of Munich, his curia, and also the President of the German Bishops’ Conference [Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg] for denigrating and tarnishing the reputation of Pope Benedict XVI.”

