Papal delegate to govern group co-founded by French Catholic mystic

February 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, the retired Archbishop of Bourdeaux, will govern the Les Foyers de Charité, an international private association of the faithful recognized by the Vatican in 1986.



The association was founded by Venerable Marthe Robin (1902-1981) and Father Georges Finet (1898-1990). In 2020, the association announced that Father Finet had committed “seriously deviant acts.”

