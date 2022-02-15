Catholic World News

5 Chicago Catholic school leaders urge mayor to end mask mandate

February 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The last two years have taken a huge toll on our students,” the leaders of five Chicago Catholic schools said in their letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Our guidance counselors report rising caseloads of students with worsening social and emotional problems. Data from across the country tell the tale of increasing depression, suicide and other serious emotional health problems students experience as COVID restrictions continue.”

