Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official says Pan-Orthodox Council is needed

February 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, presided over a pan-Orthodox council. In the weeks before the council, the Russian Orthodox Church and three other Orthodox churches decided not to participate; they deny its legitimacy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!