Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic bishops in US call for prayer, fasting for peace

February 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Over the last weeks, the world has become fully aware of the fact that democratic Ukraine and its freedom-loving people are increasingly surrounded by hostile military forces prone for invasion,” the bishops said in their letter



“Conduct and participate in services, pray the Jesus Prayer, the Marian Rosary, the Paraclesis, sit with the Scriptures,” they continued. “Fast in order to focus on the hope that only God gives ... Ukrainian faithful of all confessions have witnessed miracles. In recent history, we saw the collapse of the Iron Curtain, the dissolution of the Soviet prison of nations, the liberation of our churches, which occurred without war and bloodshed. We put our trust in God and ask for divine intervention.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!