$27 million in federal funding for fetal-tissue research

February 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The National Institutes of Health are providing $27 million in support for research involving fetal tissues, and plans to spend $88 million on that research in the next fiscal year.



Nearly 80% of the support will come from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci.



The data on federal support for fetal research came from the White Coat Waste Project, which opposes experimentation on animal subjects.

