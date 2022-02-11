Catholic World News

Vancouver Catholic colleges look for ways to challenge growing cancel culture

February 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “Leaders at Catholic colleges in the Vancouver area— Catholic Pacific College in Langley, and Corpus Christi-Mark’s College in Vancouver—say they are deeply committed” to fighting cancel culture, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!