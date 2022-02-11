Catholic World News

Pope Francis: The antidote to healthcare inequality is fraternity

February 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks in a video message to pariticipants in a webinar for the World Day of the Sick.



“Individualism and indifference to others are forms of selfishness that unfortunately end up being amplified in the society of consumerist wellbeing and economic liberalism; and the consequent inequalities are found even in the field of healthcare, where some enjoy so-called ‘excellence’ and many others struggle to access basic healthcare,” the Pope said.



“To cure this ‘social’ virus, the antidote is the culture of fraternity, based on the awareness that we are all equal as human persons, all equal as children of one God,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!