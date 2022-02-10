Catholic World News

Pope to visit Malta in April

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will travel to Malta in April, the Vatican has announced. The Pontiff will make a two-day visit, April 2 and 3, with stops in Valletta, Rabat, Floriana, and the island of Gozo. Details of the papal itinerary are not yet available.

