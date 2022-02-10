Catholic World News

‘We must do better’: Cardinal O’Malley reacts to Pope Benedict’s statement on abuse

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Seán O’Malley, the president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, issued a statement on Pope Benedict’s apology for, and explanation of, his handling of abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich.



Benedict XVI’s statement “has provided us with an intimate description of the drama of his own conscience fashioned by a life of service to God and to his people,” said Cardinal O’Malley. “The evil suffered by victims of child sexual abuse by priests and religious and his handling of such abuse justly and necessarily weighs heavily on the conscience of the Pope-emeritus.”



“Pope Benedict’s acknowledgement of the irreparable harm caused by sexual abuse in the Church and of his own failings to do everything to prevent such harm is a challenge to all those who hold positions of leadership in the Church,” the prelate added. “We must do better.”

